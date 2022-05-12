In order to cast a ballot in the June 7th Primary Election, voters had to be registered by Monday, May 9th.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office (SOS) announced that in order to cast a ballot in the June 7th Primary (U.S. Congress), you had to be registered to vote by Monday, May 9th at 5 p.m. If required, a Primary Runoff Election Day for U.S. Congress will take place on June 28th.

On Primary Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mississippians will be voting on U.S. Congressional candidates for each of the state’s four districts.

U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District:

Trent Kelly (R)

Mark D. Strauss (R)

Hunter Avery (D)

Dianne Black (D)

U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District:

Michael Carson (R)

Ronald Eller (R)

Brian Flowers (R)

Stanford Johnson (R)

Jerry Kerner (D)

Bennie G. Thompson (D)

U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd Congressional District:

Michael Cassidy (R)

Thomas B. Griffin (R)

Michael Guest (R)

U.S. House of Representatives, 4th Congressional District:

Carl Boyanton (R)

Raymond N. Brooks (R)

Mike Ezell (R)

Steven M. Palazzo (R)

Kidron Peterson (R)

Clay Wagner (R)

Brice Wiggins (R)

Johnny L. DuPree (D)

David Sellers (D)

Mississippians can verify voter registration information at yallvote.ms.

You can review the Republican and Democratic Primary Election Sample Ballots provided by the Secretary of State’s Office below.

Republican Primary Election Sample Ballot 2022 by yallpolitics on Scribd

Democratic Primary Congressional Election Sample Ballot by yallpolitics on Scribd