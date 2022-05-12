The grants will go towards enhancement projects at 29 Mississippi airfields.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), along with U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo (R-MS) and Michael Guest (R-MS), welcomed the announcement of more than $15 million in new investments from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for enhancement projects at 29 Mississippi airfields.

Senator Wicker said that he appreciates the FAA’s work on these projects and all they do to support aviation in Mississippi.

“Local airports are a critical part of our state’s economy. Their maintenance ensures that Mississippi can continue to grow and remain competitive,” Wicker said.

Senator Hyde-Smith said that these FAA awards will fund targeted projects at airports across Mississippi to improve safety and operate more efficiently.

“Local airports, which support jobs and bolster economies, require regular rehabilitation, construction, and safety projects,” said Hyde-Smith.

The grants given to Mississippi come from the Airport Improvement Program ( AIP ), including entitlement and appropriated funding.

The AIP provides grants to public agencies and some private owners and entities for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems ( NPIAS ).

Eligible projects under the AIP include improvements related to enhancing airport safety, capacity, security, and environmental concerns such as: taxiway construction/rehabilitation; apron construction/rehabilitation; airfield lighting; airfield signage; airfield drainage; land acquisition; weather observation stations ( AWOS ); NAVAIDs such as REILs and PAPIs; planning studies; environmental studies, and more.

Congressman Palazzo said that investments in America’s infrastructure, such as these AIP grants, benefit the local community, the state, and the nation.

“Continually improving the aviation infrastructure of Mississippi will aid in expanding tourism, furthering economic development, and ensuring our airports are safe and able to expand with demand,” Palazzo said.

Congressman Guest said that as a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he has spoken with airport officials across the Third Congressional District about the important role airports play in economic development.

“These grants will help make Mississippi’s economy more competitive as we seek to attract and retain new businesses and investment. I join my colleagues in applauding the FAA for their support,” Guest said.

Enhancement projects at the 29 Mississippi airfields include: