The grants will go towards enhancement projects at 29 Mississippi airfields.
On Thursday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), along with U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo (R-MS) and Michael Guest (R-MS), welcomed the announcement of more than $15 million in new investments from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for enhancement projects at 29 Mississippi airfields.
Senator Wicker said that he appreciates the FAA’s work on these projects and all they do to support aviation in Mississippi.
“Local airports are a critical part of our state’s economy. Their maintenance ensures that Mississippi can continue to grow and remain competitive,” Wicker said.
Senator Hyde-Smith said that these FAA awards will fund targeted projects at airports across Mississippi to improve safety and operate more efficiently.
“Local airports, which support jobs and bolster economies, require regular rehabilitation, construction, and safety projects,” said Hyde-Smith.
The grants given to Mississippi come from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), including entitlement and appropriated funding.
The AIP provides grants to public agencies and some private owners and entities for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS).
Eligible projects under the AIP include improvements related to enhancing airport safety, capacity, security, and environmental concerns such as: taxiway construction/rehabilitation; apron construction/rehabilitation; airfield lighting; airfield signage; airfield drainage; land acquisition; weather observation stations (AWOS); NAVAIDs such as REILs and PAPIs; planning studies; environmental studies, and more.
Congressman Palazzo said that investments in America’s infrastructure, such as these AIP grants, benefit the local community, the state, and the nation.
“Continually improving the aviation infrastructure of Mississippi will aid in expanding tourism, furthering economic development, and ensuring our airports are safe and able to expand with demand,” Palazzo said.
Congressman Guest said that as a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he has spoken with airport officials across the Third Congressional District about the important role airports play in economic development.
“These grants will help make Mississippi’s economy more competitive as we seek to attract and retain new businesses and investment. I join my colleagues in applauding the FAA for their support,” Guest said.
Enhancement projects at the 29 Mississippi airfields include:
- Monroe County, City of Aberdeen — $405,000 to reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting
- Stennis International, City of Bay St. Louis — $300,000 to acquire miscellaneous land
- Tishomingo County, City of Belmont — $290,925 to seal apron and runway pavement
- Carthage-Leake County, City of Carthage — $94,000 to install navigational aid, rehabilitate airport beacon
- Cleveland Municipal, City of Cleveland — $225,000 to reconstruct railway lighting
- Columbia/Marion County, City of Columbia — $80,000 to construct apron
- Columbus-Lowndes County, City of Columbus — $399,348 to rehabilitate taxiway
- Golden Triangle Regional, City of Columbus — $1,000,000 to improve contract tower, terminal building, install lighting and fencing
- Roscoe Turner, City of Corinth — $67,500 to improve drainage and erosion control
- Ruleville-Drew, City of Drew — $150,000 to Install navigation aid, seal runway an taxiway pavement
- Greenville Mid-Delta, City of Greenville — $1,150,000 to seal runway pavement
- Gulfport-Biloxi International, City of Gulfport — $2,598,525 to improve drainage and erosion seal taxiway pavement
- Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal, City of Hattiesburg — $150,000 to shift or reconfigure taxiway
- Indianola Municipal, City of Indianola — $150,000 to rehabilitate taxiway and seal pavement
- Iuka, City of Iuka — $174,375 for hangar improvements and construction
- Hawkins Field, City of Jackson — $60,000 to conduct study
- Louisville/Winston County, City of Louisville — $150,000 to acquire land for approaches
- Magee Municipal, City of Magee — $486,180 to rehabilitate apron, taxilane, and taxiway
- Key Field, City of Meridian — $1,922,918 to install runway guidance system, rehabilitate runway
- Hattiesburg/Laurel Regional, City of Moselle — $914,274 to improve ARFF building
- Hardy-Anders Field/Natchez-Adams County, City of Natchez — $1,095,000 to reconstruct airport beacon and runway lighting
- University-Oxford, City of Oxford — $975,000 to reconstruct runway lighting, install navigational aids
- Philadelphia Municipal, City of Philadelphia — $832,410 to reconstruct lighting
- Pontotoc County, City of Pontotoc — $193,512 to install navigational aids, reconstruct airport beacon and lighting vault
- Clarke County, City of Quitman — $103,500 to construct or improve fuel farm
- Paul Pittman Memorial, City of Tylertown — $600,000 to acquire land, install perimeter fencing and guidance system
- McCharen Field, City of West Point — $153,000 to acquire land
- Dean Griffin Memorial, City of Wiggins — $69,480 to install perimeter fencing
- Winona-Montgomery County, City of Winona — $291,893 to rehabilitate runway lighting