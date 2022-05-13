Mississippi lawmakers join more than 100 House Republicans in a letter to Biden A dministration calling for action on shortage.

This week, U.S. Representatives Michael Guest (R-MS) and Steven Palazzo (R-MS) joined more than 100 House Republicans in a letter to the Biden Administration demanding action on the ongoing baby formula shortage.

The letter requests data on the nationwide shortage and clarification on actions the Biden Administration is taking to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

“We write to you about concerns over the nationwide shortage of baby formula failure to meaningfully address this ongoing crisis. Parents are understandably frustrated and scared by this shortage. In fact, the formula shortage has reached crisis levels in recent weeks,” the letter states.

The share of out of stock baby formula rose from 29 percent in March to 40 percent as of April 24th, according to NBC News. This has resulted in companies limiting the amount of baby formula they will sell to customers.

“The share of baby formula ‘out of stock across the U.S. hit 40 percent on April 24’ and a ‘total of states have out of stock rates of 40 to 50 percent.’ Notably, CVS, Walgreens, and Target are among the stores putting limits on how much formula customers can buy at one time. Additionally, there is concern over how this may impact parents participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), who rely on the program’s supply of baby formula for their infant’s nutritional needs,” the letter continues.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA) announced several steps in to improve supply of infant and specialty formula products. The Republican House Members state that this announcement comes far too late, as parents struggle to find formula for their babies.

“House Republicans call on the administration to do more to help parents across this country. This issue is a matter of life and death, and it is time this administration treats it with the appropriate urgency it deserves,” the letter said.

Earlier this week, Congressman Palazzo said that his office would help assist those having trouble finding baby formula.

“If you’ve had trouble finding baby formula, please reach out to my office so we can assist you as best we can. Ensuring each new life is well fed and taken care of is crucial during this national shortage,” Palazzo said.

You can view the full letter below.

Baby Formula Letter by yallpolitics on Scribd