Select Mississippi water associations will receive Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants.

Last week, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has awarded $784,000 in Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants to water associations in the Second Congressional District.

This program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage in eligible rural areas.

Funds may be used to finance the acquisition, construction or improvement of:

Drinking water sourcing, treatment, storage and distribution

Sewer collection, transmission, treatment and disposal

Solid waste collection, disposal and closure

Storm water collection, transmission and disposal

In some cases, funding may also be available for activities such as legal and engineering fees; land acquisition, water and land rights, permits and equipment; start-up operations and maintenance; interest incurred during construction; purchase of facilities to improve service or prevent loss of service; other costs determined to be necessary for completion of the project. You can view a complete list here.

Green Acres Water Association, Inc in Quitman County, Mississippi will receive a loan of $115,000 and a $44,000 grant. This investment will be used to install an eight-inch sanitary sewer line, new manholes and new service connection on the existing sewer collection system in the Lane Acres subdivision.

Moore Bayou Water Association in Coahoma County, Mississippi will receive a $157,000 loan and a $468,000 grant. This investment will be used to provide additional funding for the construction of a 16,000-gallon pressure tank due to distance from the existing well.