The Miss. State grad previously worked as a reporter for The Commercial Dispatch.

The Mississippi Center for Public Policy has hired Tyler B. Jones as its new Communications Director.

Tyler B. Jones, a native of Vaughan, Mississippi, will serve as the Mississippi Center for Public Policy’s new Communications Director. Through this position, she will aim to raise the profile of MCPP to the public, as well as manage all digital media and produce content to engage viewers.

Jones studied journalism and public relations at the University of Southern Mississippi and recently graduated from Mississippi State University with a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree. During her time at MSU, Jones worked as a bureau news reporter for The Commercial Dispatch, covering Starkville and Oktibbeha County local government.

“I am absolutely delighted that Tyler is joining our growing team” said Douglas Carswell, President & CEO. “Tyler has a background in local journalism and has a first-class understanding of the media landscape across our state. As Mississippi’s free-market think tank, our output is read and watched by tens of thousands each month. Tyler will help expand our reach in Mississippi and beyond”.

Jones’ first day was Monday. She is passionate about education reform, free speech and defending the safety and integrity of law enforcement. She has lived in Mississippi since she was five years old and has great love and pride for the Magnolia State.

“I’m so thrilled to be working at MCPP,” Jones said. “With my background in communications and knowledge of policy, I intend to bring new ideas to the organization, while hopefully making a lasting impact on our state.”

Release from the Mississippi Center for Public Policy.