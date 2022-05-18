Mississippi’s new high average set today is $4.16. California tops $6 per gallon.

For yet another day, the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi as well as across the United States has reached a new high mark. In fact, for the first time ever gas prices top $4.00 per gallon in all 50 U.S. states.

According to AAA, today’s new high average in Mississippi is $4.168.

Claiborne County has the highest average at $4.499, followed by Attala County at $4.403 and Jefferson County at $4.399.

The cheapest average per gallon price can be found in Amite County at $4.079.

Mississippi is still among the lowest priced states for now.

In the U.S., the average gas price per gallon is $4.567. California leads the nation with a high average of $6.050, followed by Hawaii at $5.344 and Nevada at $5.224.

The cheapest average in the U.S. can be found in Kansas at $4.026.

Andy Gipson, the Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, expressed his concern today over the ever-increasing gas prices, telling Y’all Politics that Mississippians cannot take much more of this.

“This tremendous increase in fuel prices at the pump have continued to put a damper on the nation’s economy, on Mississippi families’ budgets, and especially on our farmers whose input costs in every area are rising in a way never seen before,” Commissioner Gipson said.

Gipson added that these increases are in many ways the result of “failed federal policies cutting our domestic oil production.”

“These policies must be reversed, and oil and energy independence must be regained,” Commissioner Gipson continued. “America’s farmers cannot raise our food on battery power and Americans and Mississippians can’t stand these fuel prices much longer.”

Using an anonymous source from the White House, the Washington Post reported this week that the U.S. Treasury Department issued a “narrow” license to Chevron, allowing the company to begin previously prohibited talks with Venezuela’s socialist government over a possible restart of production that had ceased under U.S. sanctions.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith took issue with the Biden Administration’s inept handling of the energy problem in the U.S. caused largely by the Administration’s own policies. She tweeted on Tuesday, “The logic of [President Joe Biden] energy policies… Last week: Canceled lease sales to produce AMERICAN energy. This week: Outreach to try to resume energy buys from a tyrant. Make it make sense.”

The logic of @POTUS energy policies…

❌Last week: Canceled lease sales to produce AMERICAN energy.

✅This week: Outreach to try to resume energy buys from a tyrant. Make it make sense.🤯https://t.co/2WwCnITwxu — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) May 17, 2022

Senator Hyde-Smith was referring to the news that came from the U.S. Department of Interior last Wednesday that the Biden Administration announced was cancelling planned auctions of drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

Mississippi’s senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker agreed with his colleague, tweeting on Tuesday, “Cutting oil and gas sales off from the Gulf of Mexico does little, if any, to alleviate worries about climate change. Instead it kneecaps attempts to lift economic burdens on Americans during an inflationary spiral.”