Reeves named three new hires under the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Sean Tindell today announced key hirings to the DPS leadership team. These included a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and a new Chief and Assistant Chief of Capitol Police.

Maintaining public safety is perhaps the single most important role of government. And these individuals will be key players in preserving the security of Mississippians and the entire state.

“Preserving the safety and security of our communities is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of this office,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Today, we add three more members to our team and further strengthen our state law enforcement community. Each of these individuals brings a tremendous wealth of experience to the job, and I have no doubt that with them on our team, regardless of how long it may take, we will be victorious in our efforts to reduce crime in Mississippi.”

Charles Haynes has been hired as the new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Haynes has worked at DPS for over a decade. Furthermore, he’s served for over 15 years as a state trooper in the Mississippi Highway Patrol and was previously an officer with the Brandon Police Department. He holds a master’s degree in leadership from Belhaven University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy at Quantico.

Bo Luckey has been hired as the new Chief of Capitol Police. He’s spent the last decade as a senior criminal investigator in the Mississippi Attorney General’s office, serving in both the Human Trafficking Unit and the Consumer Protection Division. He has also served in the Brandon Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the DEA. He has a law degree from Mississippi College.

Joshua Shipp has been hired as the new Assistant Chief of Capitol Police. He served as a Patrol Shift Lieutenant in the Oxford Police Department. Shipp also previously served in the U.S. Secret Service in Washington, DC, where he provided protection for the White House Complex and Vice President’s Residence. He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Mississippi.

“I am excited for Chief Bo Luckey, Assistant Chief Joshua Shipp and Lt. Colonel Charles Haynes for these new opportunities,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

“Each of these individuals brings years of experience to their new roles and will work hard to protect our citizens and our state.”