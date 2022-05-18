Sanderson Farms Chairman and CEO Joe F. Sanderson Jr. highlights the company’s contributions to the state of Mississippi.

Sanderson Farms holds the spot as the third largest poultry producer in the country. The Mississippi-based company is also a family corporation with the promise of quality and integrity in their products and giving.

The company was founded in 1947 and currently employs more than 17,000 individuals across five states and 17 different communities.

The company has been making charitable contributions since its founding, when it was a small farm supply store.

“Giving back is part of our corporate responsibility to help make the communities where we operate better,” said Chairman and CEO Joe Sanderson. “Our employees and their families deserve to have the communities where we live and work thrive.”

Sanderson was named to the Mississippi Top 50 Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Sanderson Farms has been known to provide relief from natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods and has donated more than $15.6 million and 5 million pounds of poultry products to charitable and community organizations supporting those impacted by natural disasters.

In addition, the company is the title sponsor of a PGA TOUR golf tournament, the Sanderson Farms Championship, which has had a charitable impact in Mississippi of more than $14.7 million since the company became the title sponsor in 2013.

With an expansion to the company, giving has also been expanded.

Sanderson Farms was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s most responsible companies, and just recently, Forbes named the company one of America’s best large employers for 2022.

“At Sanderson Farms, we believe the company is only as successful as the communities in which it operates,” said Lampkin Butts, President and COO for Sanderson Farms. “While we are honored to receive this recognition, our goal is to also be one of the best business partners in the communities in which we operate.”

The company also encourages employees to give back. They provide an option for employees to donate to their local United Way directly from their paycheck, with a match dollar for dollar from the company.

“Sanderson Farms is a valued employer and community partner in Lenoir County and our region,” said Molly Taylor, Executive Director, Lenoir/Greene (N.C.) United Way. “We appreciate their annual support of Lenoir/Greene United Way as we work to support the greatest needs in the communities we serve.”

As a producer of a highly valued source of protein, Sanderson Farms keeps open lines of communication with food banks and other local aid organizations.

“If there is a need in a community where we operate, someone at the local food bank most likely knows of someone at Sanderson Farms to reach out to, but we also proactively reach out to them,” said Hilary Burroughs, Director of Marketing for Sanderson Farms. “We are in constant contact with organizations like the American Red Cross, The United Way, and the many food banks and soup kitchens helping to feed those less fortunate living in our communities.”

“You’ll see Sanderson Farms employees participating in all phases of the community, and they bring a whole lot more to the table than they take,” said Tony Thaxton, Laurel, MS, City Council. “Sanderson Farms is an excellent company to have in the community. They are interested in not only their employees, but also in making the community in which they work a better community.”