The company is creating 360 jobs to support new fulfillment and distribution operations in Mississippi, representing a corporate investment of approximately $4.425 million.

E-commerce fulfillment and supply chain technology company Standvast Fulfillment is locating operations in Southaven. The project is a $4.425 million corporate investment and will create 360 jobs.

“I’m incredibly excited to celebrate this new fulfillment and distribution center from Standvast. Not only will this help to strengthen the healthcare supply chain, but this investment means 360 new jobs for Mississippians, which will have an extraordinary impact on the local community,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “Thank you to the entire Standvast team for bringing your company to Southaven. Welcome to Mississippi, and I look forward to working together.”

Standvast augments or replaces pieces or the whole of e/omni-commerce retailers’ or brands’ existing solutions with an innovative fulfillment services network and technology solution that is powered by industry-leading experts who focus on the end-customers’ experience.

“We are excited by the opportunity to locate our fulfillment center and some of our technology development efforts in Southaven. When combined with our other FC locations, the local area is strategically located to provide a highly efficient and effective level of service for our clients and their customers. We look forward to building out a great team and contributing to the economic growth in the area, while helping create a fulfillment network that is a competitive advantage for our customers,” said Cayce Roy, CEO, Standvast Fulfillment .

The company’s integrated supply chain technology, combined with its network of strategically located fulfillment centers and shipping partners, offers businesses reliability and a broader range of services. Standvast acts as an extension of businesses, using innovative technology and fulfillment services backed by industry-leading e-commerce supply chain experts to deliver best-in-class fulfillment and supply chain solutions for their customers. Standvast also has a healthcare solution for hospital providers that takes the best practices and technology from e-commerce supply chains to transform the flow or clinical supplies, simplifying the supply chain through its patent-pending solution, greatly improving the efficiency and effectiveness for clinicians, healthcare providers and their patients.

The Mississippi Development Authority has certified Standvast for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“MDA commends the Standvast team for choosing Mississippi as the location of its innovative fulfillment and distribution operations and for bringing 360 new job opportunities to Northwest Mississippi,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “These new jobs will have an immediate positive impact on the local communities and economy, as the individuals that fill them will spend locally and help generate a stronger tax base for DeSoto County. We thank the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and the city of Southaven, all of whom had a significant role in bringing this economic development win to our great state.”

The city of Southaven and DeSoto County also are assisting with the project.

“The city of Southaven is so thankful that the Standvast team chose us for their latest investment to bring innovative supply chain solutions. New job opportunities will bring significant economic opportunities for our people, and we’re confident that our talented workforce will serve Standvast well. I offer my best wishes for the most successful venture here in Southaven,” said Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite.

“DeSoto County Supervisors welcome Standvast to DeSoto County and the creation of 360 new good-paying jobs. Standvast’s $4.425 million investment to locate its operations in Southaven showcases how DeSoto County is becoming a hub for companies expanding their high-tech supply chain operations. DeSoto County Supervisors support companies that make transformational investments in our economy, create high-paying jobs and empower working families,” said Michael Lee, President, DeSoto County Board of Supervisors.

Standvast will lease space in Building 2 of Southaven Park 55. The company plans to begin hiring immediately.