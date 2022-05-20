OneMessage Inc names Governor Haley Barbour to Hall of Fame.

OMI had this message upon the decision to name Barbour to the American Association of Political Consultants Hall of Fame:

Haley Barbour has been a political operative, lobbyist, pundit, and Governor, but here at OnMessage, we consider him to be a friend, mentor and trailblazer who paved the way for the 1994 Republican Revolution. Four OMI partners first worked together as members of Haley Barbour’s vaunted RNC political team. We cannot think of a more fitting honor for Gov. Barbour than being named to the American Association of Political Consultants Hall of Fame. It was an honor to produce a tribute video in his honor.

Barbour served as the 64th Governor of Mississippi from 2004 to 2012. He was also the Chairman of the Republican National Committee from 1993 to 1997.