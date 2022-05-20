Resolution affirms legal protections afforded to women under federal law.

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith introduced S.Res.644, which would establish a Women’s Bill of Rights to affirm legal protections afforded to women under federal law. The Senate resolution is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“The radical left chips away at women’s rights each time they disregard biological differences between males and females,” Senator Hyde-Smith said. “This resolution reaffirms those unique differences, and seeks to protect women’s rights whether it is in athletics, prisons, or domestic violence shelters.”

S.Res.644 is a companion measure to H.Res.1136, introduced by U.S. Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AR) and members of the House Republican Study Committee.

“I am proud to introduce the Women’s Bill of Rights to affirm the importance of acknowledging women and their unique and distinguishing characteristics and contributions to our nation,” Representative Lesko said. “As the Left continues to erase women, we must fight for women and their place in our society. Whether it’s keeping the word ‘mother’ in written law or ensuring women’s domestic violence shelters do not have to accept biological men, we must stand up for women.”

Many organizations support the Senate resolution, including: Independent Women’s Voice, Independent Women’s Law Center, Concerned Women for America LAC, Heritage Action for America, American Principles Project, Women’s Liberation Front, Family Policy Alliance, Eagle Forum, Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC), and Women’s Declaration International USA.

Kara Dansky, President of Women’s Declaration International USA, said that they are proud to support the Women’s Bill of Rights, which would establish into law many of the principles outlined in the global Declaration on Women’s Sex-Based Rights.

“The U.S. chapter of Women’s Declaration International, a nonpartisan global organization that support women’s sex-based rights around the world, is proud to support the Women’s Bill of Rights, which would enshrine into law many of the principles outlined in the global Declaration on Women’s Sex-Based Rights, which we work to advance throughout U.S. law,” Dansky said.

The Vice President of Independent Women’s Voice, Carrie Lukas, said that she is grateful that Representatives Lesko, Banks, Harshbarger, and Miller are standing up for women and for common sense. “Women and girls’ interests are being short-changed today by those who seek to eradicate sex- specific sports, facilities and opportunities. That ends today,” Lukas said. The Senior Vice President of Family Policy Alliance, Autumn Leva, said that Americans will not stay silent against an ideology that erases women. “To clear any confusion over the definition of a woman, this bicameral effort simply reaffirms the truth: women are distinct from men and deserve equal protection under law. We urge every member of Congress to protect the civil rights of women and pass the Women’s Bill of Rights Resolution now,” said Leva.

You can view a full copy of the resolution below.

Resolution Establishing a Women’s Bill of Rights by yallpolitics on Scribd