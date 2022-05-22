The 3rd District Congressman has been a leader on pressing the Biden Administration to secure the Southern border and supporting pro-life efforts nationally.

Incumbent 3rd District Congressman Michael Guest joined Y’all Politics to discuss his campaign for re-election and to talk about issues he believes are important to voters in Mississippi.

Guest is being challenged by two newcomers in the Republican Primary on June 7th. He is currently in his second term, having first been elected in 2018 succeeding Gregg Harper. Guest serves as the Vice Ranking Member on the House Homeland Security Committee. He also serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Ethics Committees.

Guest has been recognized by the Susan B. Anthony List and the Family Research Council for his pro-life stance, the National Rifle Association for his strong defense of our Second Amendment rights, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses for his support of pro-growth policies.

Watch the interview with Congressman Guest to hear more about his re-election campaign.