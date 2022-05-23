The list recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch was named to the 2022 TIME100, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The list recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.

“For 49 years, antiabortion activists in the U.S. have fought a careful battle to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established the right to abortion. Now, as nearly 60 other countries have liberalized their abortion laws in the past 25 years, the U.S. is poised to roll back that right,” TIME said.

“Fitch is leading the final charge. As her state’s top lawyer, she argued that the Supreme Court should overturn Roe because it was “egregiously wrong,” and because societal advances mean women no longer needed abortions. A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe set off a national furor in May, and the final decision is sure to further inflame the debate,” TIME continued. “The outcome of her case will have ripple effects not just for women in every state—some of which plan to outright ban abortion if Roe is overturned—but across every aspect of American society.”

Attorney General Fitch said that she is honored to be selected for TIME’s hundred most influential people.

“But the honor belongs to the people of Mississippi who have paved the way to a world where the people through their elected leaders can both empower women and promote life,” Fitch said. “They have demonstrated that when we let the people decide, they will advance the dignity of women, the dignity of their children, and the inherent dignity of all human life.”

