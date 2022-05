The special election to replace Sonya Williams-Barnes will be held on July 19, 2022.

Governor Tate Reeves has set a special election to replace State Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes after she stepped down to take a new position with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The special election will be held on July 19, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House District 119. The qualifying deadline for this special election is May 30, 2022.

The writ for the House District 119 special election can be found here.

Governor Reeves also reopened candidate qualifying until May 30, 2022, in Circuit Court District 5, Place 2 (Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston Counties). Candidate qualifying was reopened as a result of the untimely death of the Honorable George M. Mitchell, Jr., who was the only candidate that qualified for the November 8, 2022, general election for this position.

In the coming days, Governor Reeves will make an interim appointment to fill this position pending the results of the November 8, 2022, general election.

The Governor has also appointed R. Keith Miller of Pascagoula to the County Court of Jackson County, Place 1 (Youth Court) to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of long-serving County Court Judge Sharon W. Sigalas. Miller currently serves as the Municipal Judge in Moss Point and will assume his judicial duties as a County Court Judge effective May 28, 2022. Miller will serve as County Court Judge through the remainder of 2022.

The proclamation reopening the qualification period for Circuit Court District 5 can be found here.