The Mississippi Federation for Democratic Women says that the overturning of the current Roe v. Wade ruling could bring consequences for women.

The group, which works to uphold women’s rights to make personal healthcare decisions, says the right to privacy is a fundamental, human right. The believe that the ruling on Roe v. Wade is being threatened and its overturning could mean that Mississippi women will not longer have access to abortion procedures.

“Mississippi women will no longer be in control of their own bodies; instead, they will become constantly subjugated, policed, and controlled by self-appointed informers, state government and politicians,” said the organization in a press statement.

The U.S. Supreme Court is still considering the case brought by Mississippi over the state’s 15-week abortion ban law that was passed in 2018. However, leaks from the court have insinuated that their final ruling will be to overturn the long held abortion standard case.

It was nearly 50 years ago that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects a woman’s privacy rights to make healthcare decisions without excessive government interference, including the right to choose to have an abortion (Roe v Wade, 410 U.S. 113, 1973).

In 2011, Mississippians also voted on Ballot Initiative 26 which outlined personhood

“The term ‘person or ‘persons’ shall include every human being from the moment of fertilization, cloning or the functional equivalent thereof.”

58 percent of Mississippi’s voting population voted no to the initiative.

“When Mississippians voted NO to Personhood, they voted NO to government surveillance and interference into personal healthcare decisions. Let’s keep politicians out of the examination room. Support women’s rights to privacy and stand by the ruling of Roe v Wade,” said MFDW.

The case was originally taken up by the Supreme Court in 2021 and arguments were set to be heard in December of that year with an official ruling coming in the summer of 2022.

