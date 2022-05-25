The event brings catfish, culture and live music to the streets of Washington D.C.

The Mississippi Society of Washington D.C. has gathered on the National Mall to bring hospitality and Southern culture to the nation’s capitol for 31 years. They will return on June 11, to do it all again.

The event sees nearly 600 Mississippians and those who are Southern at heart for an afternoon of fun, fellowship and unlimited Mississippi fare.

The admission to the event will get attendees Mississippi farm-raised catfish, hushpuppies, craft beer, wine, sweet tea, live music, yard games and more! The event supports local businesses from the Magnolia State like Lazy Magnolia Brewery, the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association, Simmons Catfish and Sugaree’s Bakery. Several alumni associations from various Mississippi colleges and universities will be in attendance.

Those interested can purchase tickets through June 11, 2022. The cost is $50 for current members of the society and $70 for non-members. The entry fee for children 12 and under is free and there will be cild-friendly activities.