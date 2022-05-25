Governor Tate Reeves says Mississippi’s economy is on fire, continuing huge new investments and job creation across the state.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Mississippi was among several states that experienced lower unemployment rates in April 2022.

Last month, Mississippi experienced an unemployment rate of 4.1%, 2.1 percentage points lower than the state’s unemployment rate in April 2021 of 6.2%.

The national unemployment rate, which reached 3.6%, remained unchanged during April but was 2.4 percentage points lower than it was in April 2021.

Month after month, Mississippi has continued to see a slight decline in the state’s unemployment rate:

January 2022 – 4.6%

February 2022 – 4.5%

March 2022 – 4.2%

April 2022 – 4.1%

On May 20th, President Joe Biden released a statement on the record-low state unemployment rates.

“Americans across the country are back to work at a historic level. Right now, workers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin are less likely to be unemployed than in any other time on record. The unemployment rate did not increase in any of our 50 states,” President Biden said.

“This news comes on the heels of new data showing that the number of Americans who are forced to rely on unemployment insurance programs for their support fell to its lowest level in over 52 years and that the economy has added more than 8 million jobs since I took office – more jobs on average per month than under any other President in history,” the President continued.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves noted that the state’s economy is on fire, and the state is continuing to see huge new investments and jobs being created in the state.