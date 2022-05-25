The summit will take place in the Mississippi Trade Mart at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and the Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will host a Rebuilding the Walls of Safety crime summit in the Mississippi Trade Mart at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“We look forward to hosting the Rebuilding the Walls of Safety crime summit. This will provide an opportunity to bring together community members, leaders and law enforcement to discuss various ideas and ways we can all work together to deter crime in the capital city and bring criminals to justice, and in doing so, to restore peace and safety in this area of the state,” said Commissioner Gipson.

The crime summit will begin with a general session followed by breakout sessions where participants will have the opportunity to discuss and share solutions for curbing crime in the capital city.

MDAC said that members of the community, law enforcement, churches, businesses, community organizations, legislative officials, representatives of the judicial system and all those interested in fighting crime in Jackson are invited to attend the summit.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from statewide officials, county and city officials, and members of state and local law enforcement including representatives from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department.

Commissioner Gipson will also give an update regarding plans to soon establish a multi-agency Crime Command Center in the historic Mississippi Guard Armory located on the Fairgrounds near the State Capitol and downtown office buildings.

In a Facebook post last week, Gipson explained that they have completely cleaned out the old National Guard Armory on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and are preparing it for its next mission as multi-agency Crime Command Center.

“Our Mississippi soldiers assembled here to defend America throughout World War II and we will defend against outlaws from this same area very soon. Working together we will start rebuilding the walls of safety for our State’s Capital City,” Gipson said.

Participants can register online at https://www.mdac.ms.gov/CrimeSummit/register/ or call (601) 359-1179. You must register by June 1, 2022. You can visit here for more information.