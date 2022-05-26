Chang is the featured speaker the Jackson County Republican Women’s Founder’s Day Dinner.

The Jackson County Republican Women are hosting their annual Founder’s Day event this evening in Pascagoula to raise money for scholarships and to support their efforts locally.

This year’s featured speaker is Gordon Chang. He is an author and FoxNews contributor who has extensive knowledge of the threat that China poses to the U.S. and the world.

Y’all Politics could up with Chang ahead of the event and spoke to him about what he plans to share tonight, as well as why it is understandable so many are concerned about China in today’s world.

Watch the interview below.