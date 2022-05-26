The website offers options for Mississippians to enter in the location of businesses that offer formula and what brands they have in stock.

In response to the nationwide shortage of baby formula, Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) has launched a crowdsourced website, called Central MS Formula Finder, to pinpoint businesses that currently have baby-formula in their stock. The website offers options for Mississippians to enter in the location of businesses that offer formula and what brands they have in stock.

“We’ve heard from mothers, fathers, and caregivers across our state who have searched for formula but cannot find it in their local store,” Congressman Guest said. “I know Mississippians, and I know they want to help. This website is a tool that any Mississippian can use to help identify available formula.”

The information from the website will be used to create an interactive map to be used by individuals searching for baby formula. The office of Congressman Guest is also asking local businesses to self-report when they restock their shelves by using the form on the website.

“This is not a comprehensive list. We will do our best to keep this map updated with the latest information we receive from contributors. This is not a real time map, but will be updated periodically throughout the day on Monday-Friday,” the website states.

On May 13th, Guest joined more than 100 House Republicans in a letter to the Biden Administration urging action on the baby formula shortage.

“The share of baby formula ‘out of stock across the U.S. hit 40 percent on April 24’ and a ‘total of states have out of stock rates of 40 to 50 percent.’ Notably, CVS, Walgreens, and Target are among the stores putting limits on how much formula customers can buy at one time. Additionally, there is concern over how this may impact parents participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), who rely on the program’s supply of baby formula for their infant’s nutritional needs,” the letter said.

“House Republicans call on the administration to do more to help parents across this country. This issue is a matter of life and death, and it is time this administration treats it with the appropriate urgency it deserves,” the letter continued.