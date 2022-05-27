The national group commended the South Mississippi incumbent Congressman for a 100% pro-life voting record.

On Thursday, the National Right to Life Committee, the nation’s leading pro-life group, endorsed Mississippi’s 4th District Congressman Steven Palazzo for re-election, noting his 100% pro-life voting record in the 117th Congress.

In their endorsement, National Right to Life said voters should know that Palazzo voted for pro-life policies to safeguard the lives of the unborn and their mothers while opposing using tax dollars for abortions.

The group also notes that Palazzo voted against the recent attempt by Democrats to codify and expand Roe v. Wade that would have torn down pro-life protections in states and allowing abortion on demand until birth.

“This endorsement reflects your strong pro-life record and your commitment to building a culture of life in Washington and throughout our nation,” the endorsement letter states.

Founded in 1968, National Right to Life is the nation’s oldest and largest pro-life organization. National Right to Life is the federation of 50 state right-to-life affiliates and more than 3,000 local chapters.

Congressman Palazzo has six challengers in the June 7th Republican Primary. He won the South Mississippi Congressional seat in 2010.

Palazzo sits on the House Committee on Appropriations which is responsible for the allocation of federal funds, a role many in the 4th District see as vital for the industries located along the Coast and throughout Mississippi. Palazzo also serves on two House subcommittees: Homeland Security and Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies.