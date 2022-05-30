Lawmakers remember those who served and died for the country on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day stands as a day to honor those who have served and died to protect the United States of America as well as the freedom it provides its citizens.

Today Americans remember the sacrifice made, including our lawmakers who serve the state of Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves:

As the sun rises on this Memorial Day, let us never forget those who gave all in our nation’s defense of freedom around the world! And let us re-commit to the ideals and principles that make America the greatest country in the history of mankind! pic.twitter.com/iaSQAT2v0k — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 30, 2022

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann:

Remembering those who fought for our country and our freedom. From our family to yours, have a safe, happy, and reverent Memorial Day! pic.twitter.com/9yPqvICCHk — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) May 30, 2022

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn:

“As we honor their memory today, let us pledge that their lives, their sacrifices, their valor shall be justified and remembered for as long as God gives life to this nation.”

– President Ronald Reagan pic.twitter.com/3uWnMNFmbz — Philip Gunn (@PhilipGunnMS) May 30, 2022

Senator Roger Wicker:

On this #MemorialDay, we should all take time to honor and remember the heroes who gave everything to defend our great nation. We owe them a debt that can never be repaid. pic.twitter.com/VsPNOeI680 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) May 30, 2022

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith:

“For 154 years, we have come together as a nation to honor the heroes who gave their lives in defense of our blessed homeland. As Americans work through economic and social strife, I believe it is important that we never forget it is because of these brave men and women, who gave everything and asked for nothing, that we continue to be blessed with unprecedented liberties, freedoms, and values. As Mississippians and Americans set aside this day to remember and celebrate our lost heroes, we must do the same for their loved ones, for whom every day is Memorial Day. It is a privilege to serve Mississippi as a United States Senator, and I will continue to do all I can to fulfill my obligation to support those dedicated to our national defense, our veterans, and their families.”

Congressman Michael Guest:

This Memorial Day weekend, we remember the men and women who gave their lives to preserve this great nation. pic.twitter.com/lKOx82BDI3 — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) May 28, 2022

Congressman Bennie Thompson:

Today we remember the service members of every race, origin, religion, and creed who lost their lives in service to our country. We are forever indebted to them for their bravery and courage. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/kq7RXAldyu — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) May 30, 2022

Congressman Steven Palazzo:

Wishing everyone a safe and blessed Memorial Day weekend. Let us not forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we hold so close and for those who long for freedom around the world. pic.twitter.com/35x3rTMUhN — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) May 30, 2022

Auditor Shad White: