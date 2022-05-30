Lawmakers remember those who served and died for the country on Memorial Day. 

Memorial Day stands as a day to honor those who have served and died to protect the United States of America as well as the freedom it provides its citizens.

Today Americans remember the sacrifice made, including our lawmakers who serve the state of Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves:

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann:

 Speaker of the House Philip Gunn: 

Senator Roger Wicker:

 Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith:

“For 154 years, we have come together as a nation to honor the heroes who gave their lives in defense of our blessed homeland.  As Americans work through economic and social strife, I believe it is important that we never forget it is because of these brave men and women, who gave everything and asked for nothing, that we continue to be blessed with unprecedented liberties, freedoms, and values. As Mississippians and Americans set aside this day to remember and celebrate our lost heroes, we must do the same for their loved ones, for whom every day is Memorial Day. It is a privilege to serve Mississippi as a United States Senator, and I will continue to do all I can to fulfill my obligation to support those dedicated to our national defense, our veterans, and their families.”

Congressman Michael Guest:

 Congressman Bennie Thompson:

Congressman Steven Palazzo:

Auditor Shad White:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR