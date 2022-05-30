The tour is a reference to incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo’s opponents’ label of him as “No Show Palazzo.”

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell announced on Friday that his campaign for Congress is launching an “I’ll Show Up” Tour to every county in the 4th Congressional District during the final week of the Primary campaign, May 31 through June 7.

The tour is a direct jab at incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo who, over the course of the campaign, has been labeled by his opponents as “No Show Palazzo” for missing candidate forums to defend his record and using proxy voting to cast his votes in Congress instead of being on the floor at those times.

“I’m excited about this tour of the entire district during the week leading up to election day on June 7,” said Sheriff Ezell. “South Mississippi needs a Congressman who will show up, speak up and stand up for our conservative values—every day. I’m asking for everyone’s vote because I want to use my 40 years of law enforcement experience to fight for you in Congress so we can finally tackle the big challenges facing our country by securing our borders, restoring law and order, and getting our economy back on track.”

In a release, Ezell’s campaign said the Tour will begin on Tuesday, May 31 in Greene and Wayne counties, followed by stops on Wednesday, June 1 in Perry and George counties. Additional Tour stops will be announced soon to all other counties throughout the 4th Congressional District.

The Primary Election is June 7th. There are five other challengers along with Ezell vying to unseat the incumbent Palazzo. Unless one candidate wins 50% plus one vote, a runoff is possible in such a crowded field.