American Association of Political Consultants recognizes BullsEye Public Affairs

BullsEye Public Affairs won four coveted Pollie Awards last week from the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC). Hailed as “the Oscars of political advertising,” the Pollie Awards are the industry’s highest honor bestowed upon political consultants at the national and international level. BullsEye was recognized for its exemplary work during the 2021 political season for ballot initiative campaigns in Direct Mail and Radio divisions.

BullsEye Public Affairs is a sister company of Capitol Resources, LLC, with a focus on helping political campaigns win and organizations effectively tell their stories and run successful, sophisticated, modern public affairs campaigns.

“Wow! We won four Pollie’s for a campaign about water and sewer,” said Henry Barbour. “Once we came up with the brand ‘Flush the Referendum,’ the copy wrote itself. Working with this client was a blast. We have a talented and dedicated team. It’s great to win awards, but the real pleasure comes from helping our clients win.”

“We also want to recognize our friend Sergio Fernandez for his role in our radio ad ‘Squander’ that won two Pollies,” added Barbour. “Sergio was a much beloved institution in Jackson. It was always a treat to go to his studio. He was our voice talent and producer on this award-winning spot and so many other terrific spots. Sadly, he lost his battle with cancer last fall. We all loved Sergio, miss him dearly, and want to recognize him as the extraordinary person he was.”

BullsEye won the following Pollie Awards:

RADIO

Silver Pollie for Ballot Initiative Division: “Best Use of Radio” for Flush the Referendum – Squander Radio. Listen here.

Bronze Pollie for Regional – Miscellaneous: “Best Use of Radio – Small Budget Campaign – AAPC South” for Flush the Referendum – Squander Radio. Listen here.

MAIL

First in Region – Miscellaneous: “Best Use of Direct Mail – Small Budget Campaign – AAPC South” for Flush the Referendum – GOTV

Bronze Pollie for Overall – Ballot Initiative Division: “Best Direct Mail Campaign” for Flush the Referendum

According to the AAPC, the 2022 Pollie Awards saw over 200 firms submitting 1,100+ entries across 10 mediums, including television, digital, direct mail/print, radio and phones.

“The 2021 campaign cycle featured no less challenges than 2020, and continued to test long-standing campaign tactics and force innovation,” said Becki Donateli, AAPC President. “The firms honored with a Pollie Award this year developed new strategies and campaign tools whose impacts were felt in the results of elections across the country. AAPC offers our most fervent congratulations for their wins.”

###

Release 5/25/2022