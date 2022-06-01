The goal of the summit is to bring together infrastructure leadership to share information, knowledge & resources that will help enhance MS’s rural infrastructure network.

Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons will host the state’s inaugural Rural Infrastructure Summit in Cleveland this week as a pathway to build a holistic rural infrastructure system that will be effective, efficient and affordable for the citizens and communities of Mississippi.

“This summit will bring together our boards of supervisors, mayors, city officials, superintendents of education, county administrators, first responders and engineers with our federal and state officials,” said Simmons. “I am grateful to each of our speakers and presenters for taking time to share a wealth of information, knowledge and resources with all participants.”

The summit will kick off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, and wrap up Friday afternoon, June 3. It is being held at the Lyric Hotel in Cleveland. The goal of the summit is to bring together infrastructure leadership to share information, knowledge and resources that will help enhance Mississippi’s rural infrastructure network.

“To Mississippi Transportation Commissioners Simmons, King, Caldwell and Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Executive Director Brad White, I applaud your dedication and commitment in connecting the rural infrastructure by building and maintaining our transportation system,” said U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson. “Please know that you are making a difference within our public safety.”

MDOT maintains over 29,000 lane miles and nearly 6,000 bridges. MDOT’s top priority is safety with a commitment to connect communities and move individuals and commerce effectively and efficiently to their destinations.

“I am grateful to each speaker and presenter for sharing resources and talents for this event,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “I am certain we are on the right path to continue building and enhancing a holistic rural infrastructure system for our citizens and communities across Mississippi.”

Press Release

6/1/2022