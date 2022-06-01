Mississippi Bankers Association President and CEO Gordon Fellows joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to talk about the impact inflation is having on Mississippians.

Fellows says expect rates to continue to rise over the next two months as the Federal Reserve works to balance price increases with purchasing power.

The cost of goods and loan rates are continuing to rise, causing many Mississippians to consider ways to tighten their belts in hopes of riding out this financial storm. It’s also causing businesses to rethink expansions and investments which could impact jobs.

The effects of this inflationary period aren’t likely to ease up anytime soon, as evidenced with gas prices and energy costs skyrocketing as summer begins, reaching record highs.