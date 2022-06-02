The social media threat pertained to the Wingfield High School graduation.

On May 31, officers with the Mississippi Capitol Police and the Jackson Public School District were made aware of a terroristic threat on social media pertaining to the Wingfield High School graduation, scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at 1 p.m.

Capitol Police, with assistance from agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), as well as the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security conducted an investigation and made an arrest in the matter.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety ahead on Wednesday morning, 19-year-old Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.

No bond has been set at this time.

“I am pleased with Capitol Police, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security for their work on this case,” Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey was quoted as saying in the release. “When we work together, we move closer toward our goal of making Jackson, Mississippi a safer place to be.”