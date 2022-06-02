See where each candidate stands ahead of Tuesday based on the latest FEC filings.
The 2022 Mississippi Congressional Midterm Primary Elections are days away. Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, June 7th to vote for their party’s nominee, with the top vote-getter in the Democratic and Republican Primary moving on to the General Election in November.
Y’all Politics previewed the Midterm Primaries here in Mississippi earlier this week, giving readers a look at who is in the ballot and what the likely outcome may be when the dust clears on Tuesday night. You can read that article here.
Throughout the Primary season, Y’all Politics has also been tracking the campaign finance reports filed by each candidate with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Below are the latest filing numbers as of the May 18th Pre-Primary reporting from each of the candidates on the ballot next Tuesday:
1st District
Republicans:
- Trent Kelly (incumbent)
– Raised this period: $112,000
– Cash on hand: $227,000
- Mark Strauss
– No Report Showing
Democrats:
- Hunter Avery
– No Report Showing
- Dianne Black
– Raised this Period: $4,900
– Cash on hand: $3,100
2nd District
Republicans:
- Michael Carson
– No Report Showing
- Ron Eller
– Raised this period: $3,600
– Cash on hand: $2,000
- Brian Flowers
– Raised this period: $16,000
– Cash on hand: $14,200
- Stanford Johnson
– No Report Showing
Democrats:
- Bennie Thompson (incumbent)
– Raised this period: $133,000
– Cash on hand: See note below
-
NOTE: There appears to be a reporting issue with Thompson’s latest filing. On the previous report ending March 31, 2022, it shows Thompson had a cash on hand balance of $1,804,000. On this latest May 18th filing for April 1 through the reporting date, it shows Thompson only has $214,000 cash on hand. During that period, the report only shows disbursement of $102,000.
-
- Jerry Kerner
– Raised this period: $15,100
– Cash on hand: $2,500
3rd District
Republicans:
- Michael Guest (incumbent)
– Raised this period: $148,000
– Cash on hand: $293,000
- Michael Cassidy
– Raised this period: $7,100
– Cash on hand: $79,600
- Thomas Griffin
– No Report Showing
Democrats:
- Shuwaski Young
– Raised this period: $1,200
– Cash on hand: $300
4th District
Republicans:
- Steven Palazzo (incumbent)
– Raised this period: $147,000
– Cash on hand: $283,000
- Carl Boyanton
– Raised this period: $1,700
– Cash on hand: $464,000
- Raymond Brooks
– Raised this period: $5,000
– Cash on hand: $500
- Mike Ezell
– Raised this period: $19,000
– Cash on hand: $77,000
- Kidron Peterson
– No Report Showing
- Clay Wagner
– Raised this period: $16,000
– Cash on hand: $208,000
- Brice Wiggins
– Raised this period: $47,000
– Cash on hand: $94,000
Democrats:
- Johnny DuPree
– Raised this period: $11,500
– Cash on hand: $15,000
- David Sellers
– Raised this period: $3,000
– Cash on hand: $3,400
Polls for the June 7th Primary will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot. Check with your local Circuit Clerk if there is a question as to where you should vote on Tuesday.