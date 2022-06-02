See where each candidate stands ahead of Tuesday based on the latest FEC filings.

The 2022 Mississippi Congressional Midterm Primary Elections are days away. Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, June 7th to vote for their party’s nominee, with the top vote-getter in the Democratic and Republican Primary moving on to the General Election in November.

Y’all Politics previewed the Midterm Primaries here in Mississippi earlier this week, giving readers a look at who is in the ballot and what the likely outcome may be when the dust clears on Tuesday night. You can read that article here.

Throughout the Primary season, Y’all Politics has also been tracking the campaign finance reports filed by each candidate with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Below are the latest filing numbers as of the May 18th Pre-Primary reporting from each of the candidates on the ballot next Tuesday:

1st District

Republicans:

Trent Kelly (incumbent)

– Raised this period: $112,000

– Cash on hand: $227,000

– Raised this period: $112,000 – Cash on hand: $227,000 Mark Strauss

– No Report Showing

Democrats:

Hunter Avery

– No Report Showing

– No Report Showing Dianne Black

– Raised this Period: $4,900

– Cash on hand: $3,100

2nd District

Republicans:

Michael Carson

– No Report Showing

– No Report Showing Ron Eller

– Raised this period: $3,600

– Cash on hand: $2,000

– Raised this period: $3,600 – Cash on hand: $2,000 Brian Flowers

– Raised this period: $16,000

– Cash on hand: $14,200

– Raised this period: $16,000 – Cash on hand: $14,200 Stanford Johnson

– No Report Showing

Democrats:

Bennie Thompson (incumbent)

– Raised this period: $133,000

– Cash on hand: See note below NOTE: There appears to be a reporting issue with Thompson’s latest filing. On the previous report ending March 31, 2022, it shows Thompson had a cash on hand balance of $1,804,000. On this latest May 18th filing for April 1 through the reporting date, it shows Thompson only has $214,000 cash on hand. During that period, the report only shows disbursement of $102,000.

– Raised this period: $133,000 – Cash on hand: See note below Jerry Kerner

– Raised this period: $15,100

– Cash on hand: $2,500

3rd District

Republicans:

Michael Guest (incumbent)

– Raised this period: $148,000

– Cash on hand: $293,000

– Raised this period: $148,000 – Cash on hand: $293,000 Michael Cassidy

– Raised this period: $7,100

– Cash on hand: $79,600

– Raised this period: $7,100 – Cash on hand: $79,600 Thomas Griffin

– No Report Showing

Democrats:

Shuwaski Young

– Raised this period: $1,200

– Cash on hand: $300

4th District

Republicans:

Steven Palazzo (incumbent)

– Raised this period: $147,000

– Cash on hand: $283,000

– Raised this period: $147,000 – Cash on hand: $283,000 Carl Boyanton

– Raised this period: $1,700

– Cash on hand: $464,000

– Raised this period: $1,700 – Cash on hand: $464,000 Raymond Brooks

– Raised this period: $5,000

– Cash on hand: $500

– Raised this period: $5,000 – Cash on hand: $500 Mike Ezell

– Raised this period: $19,000

– Cash on hand: $77,000

– Raised this period: $19,000 – Cash on hand: $77,000 Kidron Peterson

– No Report Showing

– No Report Showing Clay Wagner

– Raised this period: $16,000

– Cash on hand: $208,000

– Raised this period: $16,000 – Cash on hand: $208,000 Brice Wiggins

– Raised this period: $47,000

– Cash on hand: $94,000

Democrats:

Johnny DuPree

– Raised this period: $11,500

– Cash on hand: $15,000

– Raised this period: $11,500 – Cash on hand: $15,000 David Sellers

– Raised this period: $3,000

– Cash on hand: $3,400

Polls for the June 7th Primary will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot. Check with your local Circuit Clerk if there is a question as to where you should vote on Tuesday.