Mississippi Senators are among 48 Senators who pledged to vote against any legislation that undermines the Hyde Amendment.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) joined over forty of their Senate colleagues in a unified message to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. The 48 Senators vowed to vote against any legislation that undermines the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortion, or any other pro-life protections.

The pledge is similar to a 2021 pledge that forced the President and pro-abortion lawmakers to halt in their efforts to eliminate the Hyde Amendment and other existing pro-life protections from FY2022 appropriations bills (PL.117-103).

In the President’s FY2023 budget request, it recommends ending the Hyde Amendment and increasing taxpayer funding for domestic and international abortion services.

“We write to express our unwavering support for the Hyde Amendment and all other longstanding pro-life protections,” the Senators wrote.”For more than 45 years, the Hyde Amendment has ensured that taxpayer dollars are not used to fund abortions, saving the lives of nearly 2.5 million preborn children. As you know, the Hyde Amendment is supported by both a substantial majority of the American public and a bipartisan majority of sitting United States Senators, and was most recently signed into law by President Biden in Public Law 117-103.”

“Nevertheless, President Biden’s budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 once again proposes to eliminate the Hyde Amendment and other existing pro-life protections, while also increasing taxpayer funding for the abortion industry at home and abroad, including through massive funding increases for the Title X family planning program,” the Senators continued.

The group of Senators renewed their commitment from February 2021 for FY 2023, when they wrote to Schumer that they are committed to vote against the enhancement of any legislation that would eliminate or weaken the Hyde Amendment or any other current-law pro-life protections, or otherwise undermine existing Federal pro-life policy.

“We urge you to start where we finished by making a baseline commitment to maintain the same pro-life protections that were included in Public Law 117-103, and to eschew any taxpayer-funded giveaways that benefit the multi-billion-dollar abortion industry. The American people, born and preborn, deserve nothing less,” the Senators concluded.

The letter is endorsed by the Susan B. Anthony List, Family Research Council, March for Life, Catholic Vote, National Right to Life, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Americans United for Life, Concerned Women for America, and Alliance Defending Freedom.

You can read the signed letter below.

Senators pledge to block taxpayer-funded abortions by yallpolitics on Scribd