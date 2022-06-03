The event provided a solutions-centered discussion among state leaders and policy experts on the biggest challenges in Mississippi.

On Thursday, Empower Mississippi hosted the second annual Unleash Mississippi forum that provided a solutions-centered discussion among state leaders and policy experts on the biggest challenges in Mississippi.

Panels centered around topics such as education, workforce development, public safety, poverty, and a reflection on the 2022 Mississippi Legislative session.

Today, @EmpowerMS hosted its second annual Unleash Mississippi to provide a solutions-centered discussion among state leaders & policy experts on the biggest challenges in #Mississippi. @RussLatino, President of @EmpowerMS, talked with Y’all Politics about the event. pic.twitter.com/oi3Y5YhOOJ — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) June 2, 2022

The fist discussion was titled, “Making Mississippi Job-Ready,” and featured Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R).

Governor Reeves and Grant Callen, Founder & CEO of Empower Mississippi, talked about “what comes next for the kids, which is work.”

“You said it in your interview a little while ago, you say it all the time. You want to make Mississippi the most job-friendly state in the nation. Why does meaningful work matter so much to our people?” Callen asked.

“Work is essential… giving kids and young adults an opportunity to provide for themselves and provide for their families is essential to having an economy that works, but also having the kind of quality of life that we want here in our state,” Reeves responded.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2022 at 4.1% decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to a new historic low. When compared to one year ago, the rate was 2.1 percentage points lower than the 6.2% reported for April 2021. “The easier we make it for people to enter the workforce, the better,” Reeves said at the Empower Mississippi event.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Mississippi was among several states that experienced lower unemployment rates in April 2022.

Governor Reeves previously told Y’all Politics that the state’s economy is on fire, and the state is continuing to see huge new investments and jobs being created in the state.

“In the past, people had to search for jobs. Today in Mississippi, jobs have to search for people. That’s a good problem to have,” Reeves said. “I’m confident that our commonsense policies including historic tax cuts and regulatory reduction efforts will continue to drive growth. We also ended federal unemployment benefits that made it harder for businesses to hire. We’re making Mississippi the easiest state to work and run a business and it’s paying off.”

The next panel of the event was titled, “Preparing Our Students for Tomorrow:

How to Foster Innovation in the Classroom.” Panelists included:

Dr. Lee Childress – Superintendent, Corinth Public School District

Scott Waller – President & CEO, Mississippi Economic Council

Dr. Donna Akers – Founder and Head of School, Ivy Greene Academy

Elyse Marcellino – Director of Embark, Empower Mississippi

Waller said that if the state does not have a strong education system that is preparing students to move into the workforce and be successful, then we are not going to ever be able to get the point we need.

.@ScottWallerMEC said that in order to continue making strides in education, we’re going to have to think differently in many occasions. "Are we judging the success of our students in a way that really gives us a clear picture?" Waller asked. pic.twitter.com/Ei7K6m8Gkk — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) June 2, 2022

The next panel featured discussion on protecting public safety and had four panelists:

Alesha Judkins – State Director, FWD.us

Scott Peyton – State Director, Right On Crime

Bryan Bailey – Rankin County Sheriff

Forest Thigpen – Senior Advisor, Empower Mississippi

Bailey spoke about the costs of prisoners and how ensuring offenders do not return to jail will save taxpayers money.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey talks about the costs of prisoners and how ensuring offenders don’t return to jail with save taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/dyU52n42fh — Empower Mississippi (@EmpowerMS) June 2, 2022

Peyton told the forum about how re-entry provides hope for some that have been at the lowest point in their lives.

“The Path to Prosperity: Overcoming Poverty,” was the third panel of the event in which Russ Latino, President of Empower Mississippi, participated in a discussion with:

Randy Hicks – President & CEO, Georgia Center for Opportunity

Diann Payne – Jackson County Civic Action Committee

Latino talked about the data that shows the major problem of fatherlessness in Mississippi.

Empower Mississippi closed their panels at Unleash Mississippi with a discussion with Speaker Philip Gunn and State Senator Briggs Hopson. Speaker Gunn and Senator Hopson discussed legislative wins during the 2022 Mississippi Legislative session.

The 2022 Mississippi Legislative session has been called historic due to the tremendous legislative accomplishments, such as: cutting the state’s income tax, significantly raising teacher pay, allocating $1.5 billion in ARPA funds, establishing a Medical Marijuana program, and more.