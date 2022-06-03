Local Firefighter Associations from Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point, Laurel, Biloxi, Hattiesburg and Gulfport back the State Senator’s Congressional run.

With the June 7th Republican Primary just days away in the 4th Congressional District, State Senator Brice Wiggins has picked up a key endorsement from a group representing first responders in Mississippi.

The Professional Firefighters Association of Mississippi announced on Thursday that they were backing Wiggins for Congress in his bid to unseat incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo and top 5 other challengers in Tuesday’s GOP Primary.

Wiggins has served as the Chairman of the Mississippi First Responder Legislative Caucus for the Legislative Session 2021-2022. The group says he has supported first responders throughout his terms in office at the Mississippi State Legislature.

In announcing their support, the association highlighted the following bills that were passed in the Legislature this year specifically to assist Firefighters, all of which Wiggins supported and helped to move through the process:

HB 1427 – Provided Premium Pay of $1,000 for Career Firefighters

HB 451 – Funded the Mississippi First Responders Health and Safety Act passed in 2019, dedicating $500,000 annually to fund this Act. This Act provides presumptive cancer coverage for the fire service and law enforcement – THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN THE COUNTRY

HB 779 – Revised the definition of Line of Duty Death for First Responders to include COVID-19 deaths, aligning with the federal law.

HB 842 – Appropriated additional rounds of fire apparatus for counties and municipalities under the Rural Fire Truck Program, marking it the largest funding in years.

“As a Professional Firefighter Organization, we are committed to improving PERS retirement benefits and firefighters’ health and safety,” the group stated, adding, “ We applaud Senator Brice Wiggins’ dedication to First Responders, and we support his election campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives.”

The endorsement was signed by the following groups across the 4th Congressional District: