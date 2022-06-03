Listen to Part 5 in the Bigger Pie Forum series on the community revitalization happening in Natchez.

Bigger Pie Forum continued their series of podcasts looking at what is happening to transform and revitalize Natchez by speaking with a local chef.

BPF sat down with Chef Jarita Frazier-King to hear how she is an agent for change in her community through her Natchez Heritage School of Cooking. Frazier-King is also gearing up for the 3rd annual Soul Food Fusion Festival on June 17-19 where the community celebrates together at a block-long white linen dining table eating the cuisine of the local chefs.

This is the fifth installment of BPF’s podcasts on Natchez. The first two conversations were with Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and Parts 3 and 4 were with filmmaker Tate Taylor.

You can listen to Parts 1 through 4 and the latest Part 5 below.

Submitted by Bigger Pie Forum – Promoting market-driven economic growth for a bigger and brighter Mississippi. Learn more about BPF here.