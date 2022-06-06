The author is best known for two of his books, North Toward Home and My Dog Skip.

The Mississippi Writers Trail has unveiled a new marker honoring Willie Morris and his accomplishments as an author and editor. He best known for two of his books, North Toward Home and My Dog Skip.

The marker is located at 332 N. Main Street in Yazoo City at the Yazoo Triangle Cultural Center.

Those that spoke at the event on Saturday, June 4, included Craig Gill, director of University Press of Mississippi; Teresa Nicholas, author of Willie: The Life of Willie Morris; and David Rae Morris, Willie Morris’s son, photographer and filmmaker.

“Willie Morris brought a vivid color and gentle rhythm to his works that helped share the South with an international audience,” said Visit Mississippi Director Craig Ray. “His legacy is found not just in his words, but in the subsequent generations of Mississippi authors he influenced as an editor and educator. The marker is a worthy testament to this quintessential Southern writer.”

The marker, which was funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and produced in partnership with the Mississippi Humanities Council and Visit Mississippi, was unveiled during the Thacker Mountain Radio live show Tribute to Willie Morris in Yazoo City.

“It’s a great honor for my father to join the other great Mississippi writers in having a literary trail marker,” said Morris. “He was a pioneer of sorts. He told the truth with honesty and love at a time when some didn’t want to hear it. Make no mistake