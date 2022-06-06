The nomination comes after PSC Commissioners Maxwell, Presley ask the President to appoint Mississippians.

Last week, President Joe Biden (D) nominated Bill Renick of Ashland, Mississippi, to serve on the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

The nomination comes after the Public Service Commission (PSC) voted 2-1 in March to send a letter to President Biden calling on him to appoint, at minimum, two Mississippians to the Board of Directors of TVA. However, Renick’s nomination will give Mississippi one seat.

Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley (D) and Southern District Commissioner Dane Maxwell (R) voted to send the letter to the President while Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey (R) was reluctant to use the “Commission’s voice” for such a request.

Presley pointed out at that time that the current seven-member TVA board had no representation from Mississippi, although the Magnolia State is the second largest state, in terms of territory, within the TVA boundaries. He represents most of that area in Mississippi.

“Bill Renick is a product of the region of America that led our rural areas out of the dark in the 1930s with the help of TVA and he knows the struggles of working families, senior citizens, and business owners as well as anyone in the entire Tennessee Valley. President Biden made a smart choice in picking this good man for this job,” Commissioner Presley said. “While we fought for two seats on the TVA board, Bill Renick’s abilities, tenacity and work ethic will mean that Mississippi’s voice will be heard loud and clear. I’m proud for my friend, Bill, and even prouder that such an upstanding man will be serving on the TVA board. The Senate should act swiftly in confirming his nomination.”

The Tennessee Valley Authority serves wholesale electricity to municipalities and electric cooperatives in almost one third of the state of Mississippi and exclusively in Northeast Mississippi. TVA serves electricity in seven southeastern states in total.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R), a member of the Committee on the Environment and Public Works, and U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) released statements regarding President Biden’s nomination of Renick to be a member of TVA’s Board of Directors.

Wicker said Renick’s choice was good for Mississippi, adding that he brings both public office and business experience with him to the appointment.

“The Tennessee Valley Authority has long been vital for Mississippi’s power generation and economic development needs, as evidenced by Tupelo being the first TVA City in 1934. It is imperative that our state’s interests always be represented within TVA,” Wicker said. “I am pleased that President Biden has recognized this and nominated Bill Renick to serve on the TVA Board of Directors. Bill has a proven record of serving our state first in public office and then as a business and economic development leader. I look forward to the EPW Committee’s consideration of his nomination and working with him as he looks to bring a Mississippi perspective to TVA.”

Hyde-Smith agreed, adding that Renick’s extensive record of service to Mississippi will serve TVA and customers well.

“I’m pleased the President has nominated Bill Renick to serve on the TVA Board, which would restore Mississippi representation on this important body. I look forward to the confirmation process and believe Bill’s experience, aptitude, and extensive record of service to Mississippi will serve the TVA and its customers well,” Hyde Smith said.

Renick has served as an Alderman, Mayor, County Supervisor and a State Senator over the years. He went to serve as Chief of Staff for Lt. Governor Eddie Briggs (R) and Governor Ronnie Musgrove (D). Renick attempted a run for Governor on the Democratic ticket in 2007 but withdrew early in the cycle.