Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump posted an endorsement of Congressman Trent Kelly’s bid for re-election in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. Trump shared the endorsement on Truth Social.

“Congressman Trent Kelly is doing an outstanding job representing Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District,” Trump wrote. “A Major General in the Mississippi National Guard, Trent is working hard to Protect our Country, Secure our Borders, Defend the Second Amendment, Uphold the Rule of Law, and Support our Great Farmers and American Agriculture. Trent Kelly is a Patriot, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

The incumbent responded on his own social media, thanking the former President for his support.

Kelly is being challenged in the Republican Primary on Tuesday by Mark Strauss. According to the Federal Election Commission, Strauss has not filed campaign finance reports for this cycle. Kelly, however, shows nearly $227,000 cash on hand, raising $112,000 since the last reporting deadline.

Congressman Kelly is unquestionably the odds-on favorite to win both the Republican Primary and the General Election, securing his fourth term. He will face the winner of the Tuesday’s Democratic Primary, either Dianne Black or Hunter Avery, in November assuming he is successful at the ballot box this week.