The group is backing Guest’s re-election due to his 100% pro-life voting record and zero score from Planned Parenthood.

National Right to Life has endorsed Congressman Michael Guest’s campaign in his bid for re-election in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. The pro-life group stated in their endorsement that Guest’s 100% pro-life voting record in Congress and his strong commitment to protecting the unborn are why they chose to back him this cycle.

“This endorsement reflects your strong pro-life record and your commitment to building a culture of life in Washington, D.C. and throughout our nation,” the letter to Congressman Guest’s campaign from National Right to Life stated. “We look forward to continuing to work with you to protect vulnerable members of the human family – unborn children and their mothers, the elderly, the medically dependent, and persons with disabilities – who are threatened by abortion or euthanasia.”

Congressman Guest has been an outspoken leader for pro-life issues during his time in Congress. Last December, he spoke on the steps of the United States Supreme Court at the Empower Women – Promote Life rally in support of Mississippi’s argument to defend its 15-week abortion ban law.

Guest has also made the right to life a centerpiece of his 2022 campaign, including a television ad outlining his 100% pro-life rating from National Right to Life as well as his A+ rating from the Susan B. Anthony List.

Congressman Guest has an unwavering record on pro-life issues which has earned him these top scores from the leading pro-life organizations in the United States and a zero score from Planned Parenthood.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by National Right to Life in this election,” Congressman

Guest said. Haley and I are the parents of two children and the issue of protecting the

unborn is a deeply held issue for us. Our faith tells us that all life is a gift from God and

we must always stand up and speak up for the unborn. As your Congressman, I will

always be a strong voice for the unborn.”

Guest is being challenged by Michael Cassidy and Thomas Griffin in Tuesday’s Republican Primary. Odds are good that Guest wins the Primary and also wins the General Election in November where he would then face the lone Democrat in the race, Shuwaski Young.