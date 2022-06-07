Follow Y’all Politics throughout the evening as Congressional Midterm Primary Election Results come in across Mississippi.

The Primary Election results below will be updated Tuesday evening until the race is called and a nominee is named for each of the parties. Polls close at 7pm.

Final numbers will be updated once all of the precincts have been counted, which could be the following day. The projected winner in District for the two parties are highlighted.

1ST DISTRICT – with 93% reporting

Republicans:

Trent Kelly (incumbent) – 90%

(incumbent) – 90% Mark Strauss – 10%

Democrats:

Dianne Black – 80%

– 80% Hunter Avery – 20%

2ND DISTRICT – with 92% reporting

Republicans:

Brian Flowers – 43%

– 43% Ron Eller – 33%

– 33% Michael Carson – 21%

Stanford Johnson – 3%

Democrats:

Bennie Thompson (incumbent) – 96%

(incumbent) – 96% Jerry Kerner – 4%

3RD DISTRICT – with 89% reporting

Republicans:

Michael Guest (incumbent) – 47%

Michael Cassidy – 48%

Thomas Griffin – 5%

Democrats:

Shuwaski Young (no Primary opponent)

4TH DISTRICT – with 99% reporting

Republicans:

Steven Palazzo (incumbent) – 32%

(incumbent) – 32% Mike Ezell – 25%

– 25% Clay Wagner – 22%

Brice Wiggins – 9%

Carl Boyanton – 6%

Raymond Brooks – 5%

Kidron Peterson – 1%

Democrats: