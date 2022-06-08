Incumbent Republican Congressman Kelly remains the odds-on favorite to win in November.

Just over 29,000 Republican voters turned out on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 1st Congressional District Midterm Primary. That turnout is significantly lower than the 2014 midterm primary election which drew nearly 57,000 voters. Yet, this year’s turnout is close to 2018 when over 30,000 voted in the GOP primary.

As of the latest numbers with 93% of precincts reporting, incumbent Congressman Trent Kelly, who is seeking his fourth term in the U.S House of Representatives, easily defeated GOP Primary challenger Mark Strauss with a 90% to 10% vote total.

In a statement to Y’all Politics following the race being called in his favor, Kelly thanked the voters for their continued support.

“I want to thank the people of the 1st District for their support with today’s vote. I will continue to work hard for the people of Mississippi and prepare for the November election,” Congressman Kelly said.

The Congressman will face Democrat nominee Dianne Black in that General Election. She defeated Hunter Avery by an 80% to 20% vote total in a Democratic Primary that drew roughly 9,500 votes.