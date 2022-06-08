The First Lady of Mississippi is hosting a cleanup effort in downtown Vicksburg in June.

First Lady Elee Reeves announced that a cleanup effort will take place in downtown Vicksburg on June 18th, 2022, as part of a statewide day of service. She also encouraged Mississippians across the state to get involved and find volunteer opportunities in their local communities.

“I’m incredibly excited to help host this day of service. Volunteerism is key to bettering the lives of others and helping to foster a stronger sense of community,” said First Lady Elee Reeves. “Mississippians are charitable, kind-hearted, and generous folks. I hope Mississippians across the state will join us in finding volunteer opportunities on June 18th.”

The effort is a collaboration between First Lady Reeves, Miss Mississippi 2021, Ms. Holly Brand, and Keep Mississippi Beautiful, and Volunteer Mississippi.

The service day will begin at the Vicksburg Convention Center and work to clean the surrounding streets in the downtown Vicksburg area. The Firs Lady and Holly will be joined by participants of the 2022 Miss Mississippi Competition. those women will be representing their individual hometowns, cities and communities.

In recognition of this effort, Governor Tate Reeves declared June 18, 2022, as “Mississippi Serves – A Day to Volunteer” in a proclamation. He is encouraging all Mississippians to volunteer for service projects across the state on June 18th and to make volunteer service a part of their daily lives.

For those interested in participating in the day of service or learning more, please contact Chief of Staff for First Lady Elee Reeves, Ann Beard at [email protected].

Read the full proclamation below:

Mississippi Serves Proclamation by yallpolitics on Scribd