Wagner finished third with 22% of the vote on Tuesday. Ezell faces Palazzo on June 28th in a runoff.

Clay Wagner, the third place finisher in the 4th Congressional District Republican Midterm Primary has endorsed, Mike Ezell, the second place vote getter as the runoff campaign gets underway on this Wednesday morning following the Tuesday election.

Ezell is the Sheriff of Jackson County. He pulled in 25% of the vote and will face incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo in the June 28th runoff. Palazzo led the 7-man field with 32%.

In a statement on Twitter, Wagner offered his support and endorsement to Ezell, saying, “I want to thank every single one of the over 11,000 of you who supported my campaign. I ask that all of you join me in supporting Sheriff Mike Ezell to be our next Congressman. Your support means the world to me and I pray that we all help move south MS forward.”

Earlier in the day, Ezell’s campaign released a statement following the Tuesday election results.

“Yesterday, two-thirds of Republicans in the 4thCongressional District voted for a new person to represent us in Congress. That’s why I’m excited about moving into the runoff election because we know there’s a lot of momentum with a big majority of voters who want a change,” Ezell was quoted as saying. “No matter who you voted for yesterday, I’m asking for your vote in the June 28 runoff election because we must have a change in who represents us in Congress.”

The Ezell campaign is launching its first runoff television ad tonight focusing on what they say is the clear choice between Congressman Palazzo and his ongoing ethics investigation versus Sheriff Ezell’s 40-year law enforcement record of cleaning up corruption and saving taxpayers millions.

“The issues are serious, the stakes are high and we now have a clear choice about who can best represent South Mississippi in Congress,” said Ezell. “Now more than ever, we need someone with firsthand law enforcement experience in Congress. In this runoff election, there’s a big difference between the candidates in terms of record, experience and work ethic. Over these next three weeks, I’ll be working as hard as I can to earn your vote in the June 28 runoff—because I’m the candidate who will show up, speak up and stand up for our conservative values—every day.”