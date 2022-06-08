DOJ Office of Inspector General report found these agents derelict in their duty by failing to investigate the sexual abuse claims of the Olympic athletes.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the decision by the Department of Justice (DOJ) not to prosecute the FBI Special Agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation.

This follows the DOJ Office of Inspector General report that these agents were found to be derelict in their duty by failing to investigate the sexual abuse claims of the Olympic athletes.

“This decision is egregious and severely calls into question the Department’s judgement,” Senator Wicker wrote. “I am particularly concerned this lack of accountability will further erode confidence in law enforcement among victims of sexual abuse, making it less likely abuse will be reported the future.”

Wicker said at minimum, the Department should explain its rationale and brief the Committee regarding Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s review of the Department’s decisions not to bring charges.

It was announced on Wednesday that more than 90 athletes who were abused by the former USA Gymnastics doctor will file lawsuits against the FBI for the mishandling of their cases, collectively seeking over $1 billion. Claimants include Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman, who were witnesses at the Senate Judiciary Hearing in 2021, “Dereliction of Duty”.

“The Department’s lack of candor and action on behalf of the victims is inexcusable. For several years now, the Senate, through multiple committees, continues to investigate sexual abuse within the Olympic community,” the Mississippi Senator wrote. “Senators have been briefed by both DOJ OIG and SafeSport and have held hearings with Olympic athletes who are calling for accountability. Last year, Aly Raisman voiced the frustration of many survivors when she rebuked the Department’s leadership for refusing to participate in the Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the failures of the Nassar investigation.”

Senator Wicker stated that the right of Olympic athletes to compete and train in an environment free from abuse of any kind is of the utmost importance. In this instance, young women, mostly minors, were sexually abused by an individual entrusted with their care and well-being.

“When these abhorrent abuses were reported to SafeSport, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and USA Gymnastics, they were dismissed. The athletes then took their stories to the FBI, which minimized the abuses and took no action. Nassar was eventually convicted for his crimes in spite of the FBI’s failures. Yet the system that allowed him to perpetuate his abuses remains largely unchanged, and the Special Agents who lied to cover up their inactions have not received any judicial scrutiny,” Wicker added.

Senator Wicker requested the Department to provide a briefing to the Commerce Committee on the review process confirming its decisions not to bring charges, including the “new information” that necessitated the review.

You can read Senator Wicker’s full letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland below.

