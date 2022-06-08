Should the former President decide to endorse runoff candidates in Mississippi, the impact could be HUGE on June 28th.

Former President Donald Trump is headlining the American Freedom Tour set for June 18th at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

The event will feature the former President as well as Donald Trump Jr., Candace Owens, Mike Pompeo, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dinesh D’Souza, Sheriff Mark Lamb and many other conservative voices all live and in person.

The timing of the event is interesting to say the least in that it will be held 10 days before the Congressional Midterm Republican Primary Runoffs in Mississippi. Three of the four Districts look to be headed to runoff elections on June 28th, two of which will include current incumbent Congressmen Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo in the 3rd and 4th Districts, respectively.

Former President Trump has already endorsed one candidate in Mississippi’s Republican Primaries – Congressman Trent Kelly in the 1st District. Kelly cruised to a win on Tuesday drawing 90% of the vote. Trump remains wildly popular in Mississippi attracting 58% of the vote in 2020.

If Trump decides to make a political play in Mississippi and offer his endorsement while in state in one or all of the Districts holding a runoff, it could change the complexion of the race on when voters return to the polls.

To register for the event or to find out more details, click here.