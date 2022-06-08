Group of Senators cite violence following leaked draft opinion on Mississippi abortion law.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), along with 14 colleagues, called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate and work to prevent violence against pro-life and religious organizations.

The Senators’ letters follows an increase in incidences of violence and vandalism against pro-life and religious organizations following the leak of a draft opinion in the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“We are deeply concerned that this trend will continue should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks unless the Department of Justice, the FBI, and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices take a firm public stance and proactive response against these violent threats,” the Senators wrote.

The Senators added that the criminal acts perpetrated against those who oppose legalized abortion are a clear effort to intimidate or coerce individuals who hold pro-life values.

“We call on the Department of Justice to take these actions seriously and work to prevent violence and, when such acts are perpetrated, investigate and prosecute them as appropriate,” the lawmakers wrote.

The group of Senators said that they seek answers to the following questions:

What is the Department of Justice’s strategy to prevent violence and threats of violence against private organizations and individuals who oppose legalized abortion? What resources does the Department of Justice need to publicize and implement this strategy successfully? What role has the Department of Justice played in investigating and prosecuting individuals committing violence against pro-life organizations and individuals?

“The Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs is imminent, and thus we ask for a response to these questions by June 10, 2022. Thank you for your service to our country and your attention to this important matter,” the Senators concluded.

The letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was led by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS). Senator Moran said that as the number of such crimes increase, he called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to take action to deter and investigate violence against groups and individuals who defend the sanctity of life.

Violence against pro-life organizations is an attempt to intimidate & coerce those who hold pro-life values. As the number of such crimes increase, I called on the DOJ to take action to deter & investigate violence against groups and individuals who defend the sanctity of life. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 7, 2022

In addition to Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith, the letter was signed by Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), Mike Crapo (R-ID), John Boozman (R-AR), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Joni Ernst (R-IA), James Risch (R-ID), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Thune (R-SD), James Lankford (R-OK) and Mike Braun (R-IN).

You can read the full letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland below.

