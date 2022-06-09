The film puts forward video footage of what appears to be vote trafficking in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The 2020 Presidential Election continues to invoke strong feelings on both sides of the aisle.

For many conservatives, questions remain over possible election tampering and fraud aimed at helping elect President Joe Biden. Yet, even mentioning those possibilities sends the Left into a frenzy with much of the mainstream media waiting dutifully in the wings to cancel anyone who even hints at such a prospect.

Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson (R) is not one to care about such antics by Democrats.

On Thursday, Commissioner Gipson shared the tweet shown below, encouraging followers to watch Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary 2000 Mules.

“I wonder why the liberal media won’t cover the election fraud demonstrated by Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules? If you are a freedom-loving American patriot, I hope you will join me in watching the documentary and speaking out,” Gipson wrote.

I wonder why the liberal media won’t cover the election fraud demonstrated by Dinesh D’Souza’s https://t.co/kJEu4Ufxmi? If you are a freedom-loving American patriot, I hope you will join me in watching the documentary and speaking out. #2000Mules — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) June 9, 2022

The documentary 2000 Mules presents video evidence provided by True the Vote from across the country that shows 4 million minutes of footage of “mules,” or paid persons who pick up ballots, stuffing them in drop boxes and participating in what appears to be vote trafficking.

This practice has raised red flags for many across the country, resulting in some states passing updated election laws to ensure the integrity of the vote. Of course, those efforts, like in Georgia, have been met with a strong opposing response from those on the Left both online and in the media, with Congressional Democrats going so far as to attempt to federalize elections, taking them out of states’ purview and undermining Voter ID laws.

To watch the film, click here for details.

Gipson’s promotion of the film comes as Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, is set to gavel in a hearing of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee on the January 6th U.S. Capitol Riot in a prime-time, made for TV production tonight. The roots of that riot in D.C. were over the questionable circumstances surrounding the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election.

As the 2nd District committee chairman sees it, the hearing set to air Thursday evening across most major national TV outlets is about saving democracy, a talking point Thompson and his fellow Democrats have employed throughout the committee’s work and repeated routinely across the mainstream media following the riot.

However, an increasing number of conservatives view the committee and these prime-time TV production hearings as a way for Democrats to change the narrative ahead of the Midterm Elections as more and more Americans grow displeased with the Biden Administration’s handling of the economy, foreign affairs and other public policy issues.

There has been no committee appointed in either the U.S. Senate or the House of Representatives to investigate the election practices during the 2020 Presidential Election.