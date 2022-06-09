The first Women Veterans Day was held in 2018, marking the 70th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act signed into law by President Truman in 1948.

On Thursday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said that he is proud to proclaim June 12 Women Veterans Day.

“We salute and remember the women who courageously served our state and nation, and we honor our female veterans and their families for their outstanding service, sacrifice, and remarkable dedication to our nation,” Reeves said.

The proclamation noted that according to www.military.com, the first Women Veterans Day was held June 12, 2018, marking the 70th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act signed into law by former President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948, enabling women to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and the recently formed Air Force.

“During World War II, approximately 400,000 U.S, women served in support positions with the military, and nearly 500 were killed by enemy fire,” the proclamation states. “While women were officially recognized as military or veterans in 1948, they served in the American military since before the United States of America became a nation, often serving in the civilian fields such as nursing and cooking.”

According to military.com, women now make up 20% of new recruits, 16% of personnel serving on active duty, and 19% of the National Guard and reserve forces.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Mississippi State Veterans Affairs Board remain committed to providing over 20,000 Mississippi Women Veterans with exceptional healthcare and services,” Reeves’ proclamation continued. “On this day, we salute and remember the women who courageously served our state and nation, and we honor our female veterans and their families for their outstanding service, sacrifice, and remarkable dedication to our nation.”