Mississippi was recognized by Area Development magazine with a Silver Shovel Award once again.

The award highlights Mississippi’s economic development successes in 2021 and the continued efforts of the state to foster new business investments while building a pro-growth economic environment.

“Mississippi is committed to competing on all fronts for new business investments. We want to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and build a business. This award is validation of our ongoing work towards that end,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I want to especially congratulate the Mississippi Development Authority, economic developers throughout the state, and the vast range of private partners that have recognized Mississippi’s economic value and chosen to invest in our state.”

The Shovel Awards are presented to state economic development agencies that create a significant number of jobs through innovative policies, infrastructure improvements, processes and promotions that attract new employers and investments in new and expanded facilities.

Mississippi won a Silver Shovel in the “fewer than 3 million population” category, based on certain criteria. All 50 states were invited to submit their top 10 job creation and investment projects.

Mississippi’s top 2021 project was Milwaukee Tool’s new accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada County, which is creating 1,200 jobs, 800 of which will be located in Grenada with the other 400 being added throughout the company’s other Mississippi locations.

Additional 2021 projects contributing to Mississippi winning a Silver Shovel Award are:

Waste Management – 330 jobs, $660,000 investment

Jones – 230 jobs, $40M investment

Edelbrock – 200 jobs, $14.4M investment

Biewer Lumber – 150 jobs, $130M investment

New Way Trucks – 120 jobs, $4M investment

Leisure Pools – 100 jobs, $3.25M investment

AeroSafe Global – 100 jobs, $2.5M investment

Area Development is a leading economic development publication covering site selection and facility planning. To view a complete list of the 2021 Shovel Award winners, visit their website here.