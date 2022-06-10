The report card ranks pro-business legislators and highlights legislation that supports the business community.

The Business and Industry Political Education Committee (BIPEC) has released their Legislator “Business & Jobs” Report Card for the 2022 Legislative session.

“BIPEC recognizes and appreciates the efforts of these legislators,” said Derek Easley, BIPEC President & CEO. “For the members and supporters of BIPEC, the Report Card is a resource for the business community. It is a tool to see our legislators’ measured performance and their support for the growth of jobs and economic development in Mississippi.”

The report card showed that no Senators ranked below a C rating this year. The distinguishing bill that left some Senators with a C rating was HB 531. This bill was the reduction in individual income tax for Mississippi taxpayers and the business community vote was for the legislation. In all, 12 Senators voted against it, leaving them with a C rating.

VIEW THE SENATE REPORT CARD HERE.

No House members scored an F, but there were seven D ratings. The most disagreed upon legislation was also the tax bill, HB 531, and HB 521 which would have changed the Workers Compensation Commission.

VIEW THE HOUSE REPORT CARD HERE.

The report card considered at least 13 pieces of legislation in both chambers. You can read a full list of bill descriptions HERE.