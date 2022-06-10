For months, Senator Wicker has called on POTUS to end COVID travel restrictions.

On Friday, the Biden Administration announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will lift its pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers entering the U.S.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said that the CDC will evaluate its need based on the science and in context of circulating variants.

US will end Covid-19 testing requirement for air travelers entering the country ⁦@CDCgov⁩ will evaluate its need based on the science and in context of circulating variants ⁦@POTUS⁩ work on effective vaccines and treatments critical to this https://t.co/cpdlNfRHbt — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) June 10, 2022

For months, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) has urged the Administration to end federal COVID travel restrictions.

On Friday, Senator Wicker released the following statement regarding the Administration’s actions:

“I am relieved that the Biden administration has finally seen reason and removed the requirement for pre-departure COVID testing for inbound international travelers. Ending this burdensome requirement is long overdue and something I have been urging for months.”

In March, Senator Wicker led 31 senators in a letter to President Biden urging the Administration to lift travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Americans are ready to move past this pandemic and get on with their normal daily lives,” Wicker said at that time. “Federal travel restrictions like mask mandates and testing requirements are increasingly unnecessary to keep people safe and control the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining, immunity rates are climbing, and a growing number of treatments are now available. It is time for the federal government to recognize this reality, follow the science, and reduce or eliminate these restrictions immediately.”

According to The New York Times, a senior administration official said that the policy will expire Sunday at 12:01 a.m.