The 3rd District challenger vows to stand shoulder to shoulder with Jordan, Perry, Taylor Greene.

The top vote getter in the June 7th 3rd Congressional District Republican Primary is vowing to become the first member of the Mississippi federal delegation to join the House Freedom Caucus should he win the June 28th runoff and the November General Election.

Michael Cassidy, who drew 48% of the vote last Tuesday, said in a release that he plans to join with the patriots on the Freedom Caucus who are fighting for limited spending, meaningful government reforms, and the Constitution.

“Unlike our current incumbent, Mr. Guest, who has found common cause voting with Democrats in the January 6th Commission and for Biden’s omnibus budgets, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with conservative leaders like Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Freedom Caucus members,” Cassidy is quoted as saying in a June 9th release.

Jordan was to be one of five appointees to the January 6th Committee from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy before Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to seat him and the other Republicans as put forward by McCarthy. Ultimately, after Pelosi took that action, Republicans, including Congressman Michael Guest who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, backed away from any negotiations on the committee. Pelosi then found two willing Republicans to appoint to the January 6th Committee – Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

The 3rd District challenger went on to say that despite Mississippi being the most conservative state in the nation, no representative has joined the House Freedom Caucus. Cassidy said, if elected, he will be the first. The House Freedom Caucus’s mission is to “support open, accountable and limited government, the Constitution and the rule of law, and policies that promote the liberty, safety and prosperity of all Americans.”

Incumbent Congressman Guest, who drew 47% of the vote in the Primary, called Cassidy’s accusations about his record lies in an interview with Y’all Politics on Friday. Guest openly explained his position on the January 6th Commission, stating his opposition to the partisan committee appointed by Speaker Pelosi and chaired by fellow Mississippian 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson. Guest also spoke to votes and support for being pro-life as the candidate in the race that is endorsed by the National Right to Life.

Cassidy will interview on Tuesday with Y’all Politics to talk more about his intentions of orienting toward the Freedom Caucus ahead of the runoff. (UPDATE: Cassidy’s campaign has asked to move this interview. It will now be on Thursday.)

When asked if Cassidy would support current House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for Speaker should he win and Republicans win the majority in November, Cassidy’s campaign manager told Y’all Politics on Friday that he was focused on the runoff and would think about that after the election.

Congressman Guest has unequivocally voiced his support for McCarthy.

It is not uncommon for House Freedom Caucus members to consider one of their own for Speaker, with Jordan frequently mentioned the most often.