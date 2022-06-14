Carol Jackson Pleads Guilty to Stealing Money from Needy School Children.

State Auditor Shad White announced that former Executive Director of the non-profit On Track, Carol Jackson, has pleaded guilty to fraud in Sunflower County.

District Attorney Dewayne Richardson’s Office prosecuted the case.

Jackson was originally arrested by agents from the Auditor’s office in August of 2021.

RELATED: Auditor Arrests Woman Accused of Stealing from Needy Schoolchildren

The non-profit in which Jackson served as the executive director supposedly administered a Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) program meant to provide meals to needy schoolchildren during the summer months.

Jackson submitted fraudulent documents to MDE, stealing over $40,000 from the program.

She then used those program write offs to cover over $20,000 in checks, in addition to withdrawing thousands of dollars from an ATM at a local casino and spending nearly $2,000 on personal travel. The total amount civilly and criminally Jackson fraudulently stole was $62,627.66.

“Once again, we’ve seen money stolen from a program intended to help some of the poorest Mississippians,” said Auditor White. “Thanks to the efforts of the investigators at the Office of the State Auditor and prosecutors, this scheme has been stopped. We will continue to work hard protecting your money.”

Sentencing will be set at a later date.